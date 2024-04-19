MP: Congress candidates file nominations in Bhopal, Sagar, Guna

Bhopal, Apr 19 (PTI) Congress candidates from Bhopal, Sagar and Guna Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on Friday filed their nomination papers.
These constituencies will go to polls on May 7, in the third phase of the elections.
State Congress chief Jitu Patwari, former Union minister Arun Yadav and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha were among those who acccompained Bhopal candidate Arun Shrivastava, Sagar candidate Raja Bundela and Guna nominee Yadvendra Singh as they filed their papers.
Processions with the candidates were also taken out.
Addressing party workers afterwards, Patwari said that farmers, the youth and women were facing several issues in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. The state also witnesses the highest number of atrocities on tribal people among the states in the country, he claimed. PTI LAL KRK