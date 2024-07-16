MP Congress chief claims his phone was hacked, files police complaint

Bhopal, Jul 16 (PTI) The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday lodged a complaint with police alleging that its state unit president Jitu Patwari's mobile phone had been hacked.

A delegation led by the party's state media department chief Mukesh Nayak submitted the complaint to the Additional Director General (ADG) of the police's cyber cell.

Patwari received a notification from Apple Inc that it had detected a targeted mercenary spyware attack on his iPhone, the complaint said.

Apple informed him that he was targeted specifically because of "who I am or what I do", Patwari stated in the complaint, adding that as a political figure, "this situation puts me at an even greater risk due to the nature of my profession and the people associated with me." This type of mercenary spyware attacks, such as those using `Pegasus', were exceptionally rare and vastly more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity or consumer malware, the complaint stated.

ADG (law and order) Jaideep Prasad said in a statement that the cyber cell was looking into the complaint, and further action would be taken after it is verified.