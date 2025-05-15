MP Congress chief demands minister Vijay Shah's dismissal from cabinet

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask state minister Vijay Shah to resign following Shah's objectionable remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

A First Information Report has been registered against Shah here on the direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court after his remark about Qureshi, who was a prominent face of the armed forces along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during media briefings on Operation Sindoor, led to a major controversy.

"During the India-Pakistan tensions, the prime minister gave two important messages to the country and the world. First, 140 crore Indians are united, and second, 140 crore Indians stand with the army. But the BJP ignored the way your minister Vijay Shah in MP crossed the limits of using abusive language and tried to spread hatred," Patwari told reporters.

While the HC took suo motu cognizance and directed police to register an FIR within four hours, it took eight hours, he claimed.

"Now this foul-mouthed minister is hoping to get justice by filing an appeal in the Supreme Court, which means instead of sacking him, the BJP is conspiring to protect him," the Congress leader said.

PM Modi must ask the BJP minister to resign or have him dismissed from the Madhya Pradesh cabinet immediately to give a message to the whole world that solidarity and honor of the armed forces are supreme for the nation, he said.