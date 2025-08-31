MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari’s convoy attacked in Ratlam; case registered

Ratlam, Aug 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari’s convoy was attacked in Ratlam on Sunday by some Dhakad community members, who accused him of making objectionable remarks against their group.

Based on a complaint by a Congress leader, a case has been registered against former “Jaora Janpad president Ramvilas Dhakad and Mandal president Ashok Dhakad” and a few more persons, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha told PTI over the phone.

The accused persons showed black flags and broke a window of a car in Patwari’s convoy, said the official.

Patwari got down from his vehicle and pacified the alleged attackers, saying he had not said anything against the Dhakad community, the official said.

Earlier in the day, Patwari had addressed a public meeting where he talked about two Dhakad community members who were caught in compromising positions in two separate incidents in recent months.

One of them was identified as Manoharlal Dhakad, the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha registered in Ujjain, but the Mahasabha had issued a statement saying it had removed him from the post.

In another incident two days ago, one Devilal Dhakad was arrested for allegedly engaging in unnatural sex with an animal in Mandsaur. PTI LAL NR