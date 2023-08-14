MP Congress chief Kamal Nath seeks Lord Mahakal's help to rid people of '50% cut rule'

Bhopal, Aug 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has sought the divine intervention of Lord Mahakal to free the state from the “50 per cent cut rule".

Advertisment

Nath on Monday took darshan at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, one of 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, in Ujjain. The Congress leader said he has written a letter to the deity.

“I request you on behalf of all the people who are suffering that my Madhya Pradesh is drowning in the swamp of corruption. No one remains unaffected by scams committed by the '50 per cent cut rule of Bhrashtachar Ki Janani Party',” reads the letter posted on X account.

The letter implored Lord Mahakal to "rid people from this corrupt rule, punish criminals. and ensure the welfare of all".

Advertisment

The former chief minister stated a "scam" happened even in the development of the Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain, the abode of Lord Mahakal.

“The corruption spread from the nutritious food scheme for pregnant women to the construction of Mahakal Lok…Those who raise their voice against this tyranny are slapped with false cases and tortured in every way,” the letter stated.

Talking to reporters later, Nath said he offered prayers to Lord Mahakal to end the corrupt rule.

Advertisment

He also exuded confidence that Congress will win the Assembly elections, due later this year, and the first cabinet meeting will be held in Ujjain.

Notably, Indore Police last week registered an FIR against "handlers" of the X accounts of Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Nath, and former Union minister Arun Yadav over the "50% commission government" posts.

Responding to Nath's barbs at the MP government, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi claimed Rs 9 crore cash was found from an associate of Nath and a case is pending before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Advertisment

"Nath's name figured in the AgustaWestland scam, Tughlaq Road Hawala case, anti-Sikh riots and several other scams. Such a person, whose life is mired in corruption and leaders of whose party are out on bail, made a request at the pious place like Mahakaleshwar temple based on a forged and fake letter," Chaturvedi said.

On Friday, Gandhi Vadra claimed on X that a union of contractors from Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining their payment is released only after paying 50 per cent commission.

Indore Police Commissioner had said that local BJP's legal cell convenor Nimesh Pathak complained that a fake letter bearing the name of a person called Gyanendra Awasthi was circulated on social media.

"The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. People of Karnataka ousted the 40% commission government, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the 50% commission government from power," Gandhi Vadra alleged in the post.

Nath and Yadav also made similar posts. PTI ADU NSK