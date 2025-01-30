MP Congress chief Patwari escapes unhurt after drunk driver rams truck into his car

Bhopal, Jan 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari escaped unhurt on Thursday when his SUV was hit on the rear end by a truck driven by a man in an inebriated condition near a toll plaza on the outskirts of Bhopal city, police said.

The SUV, which had four occupants, including Patwari, was damaged in the accident, which took place about 25 km from the Bhopal district headquarters, Khajuri Police Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Verma told PTI.

The accident was caused due to drunk driving, but fortunately none of the four occupants in the car suffered injuries, he said.

"We have arrested the truck driver Ravi Patel (35), who hails from Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, and impounded his vehicle," Verma informed.

An FIR against the truck driver was lodged by Vimal Meena, the driver of Patwari.

Patel was charged under sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 185 (driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol) of the Motor Vehicles Act along with section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SHO added.

The police officer said the two counts of the Motor Vehicles Act entail a fine of Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000 for each charge.

The former state minister was one his way to Bhopal city from Indore when his car met with the accident at around noon after crossing Sehore district, he added. PTI LAL RSY