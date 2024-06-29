MP: Congress' fact-finding panel reaches Bhopal to review party's defeat in LS polls in state

Bhopal, Jun 29 (PTI) A three-member fact-finding committee headed by former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan reached Bhopal on Saturday to review the defeat of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The committee, which comprises leaders Saptagiri Ulaka and Jignesh Mevani, besides Chavan, is holding the first round of meeting on Saturday and Sunday.

During the review meeting, the team members will hold interactions with the Lok Sabha election candidates of the Congress, which failed to win even a single seat out of the 29 parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Talking to reporters, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said the Congress performed poorly in four Lok Sabha elections and as many assembly polls, except during 2018 when the party won more seats.

"Until the disease is diagnosed and accepted, it cannot be cured honestly," he told reporters.

He said that there will be changes in the party on the basis of these findings to strengthen the organisation.

The meeting will be held for two days now (on Saturday and Sunday) and then again on July 5 and 6, when the candidates and MLAs of the state assembly will be called. Later, the district and block presidents will be invited, Patwari said.

He said the Congress will establish a connection with the people to remove the BJP's anarchy from the state. PTI ADU MVG NP