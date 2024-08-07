MP Congress headquarters gets facelift with 'war room', information centre, Wi-Fi network

Bhopal, Aug 7 (PTI) After two successive election defeats in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is revamping its state headquarters in Bhopal and setting up a host of modern facilities, including a new "war room", as it prepares itself for future political battles with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Madhya Pradesh Congress headquarters 'Indira Bhavan', located on Link Road No 1. in the upscale Shivaji Nagar area of the state capital, is undergoing renovation.

MP Congress General Secretary (office administration) Sanjay Kamle informed on Wednesday that the renovation work at the main party office in the state will be completed by August 15.

He said the headquarters is being renovated and modernised keeping in mind today's requirements. The premises will have seating areas, rooms for office-bearers and a meeting hall, among other facilites.

A podium for holding media debate and giving 'bytes' to TV news channels is coming up near the garden in the premises. A new LED display board and an information centre are also part of the renovation project, Kamle said.

A 'war room' has been set up in the basement of the building which will have a Wi-Fi network and modern interiors, he said.

A canteen has already become functional in the premises and it is serving Indian food items to Congress office-bearers, workers and common people, Kamle said.

A brand new office building of the state BJP is coming up in the posh Arera Colony in Bhopal.

The Congress faced a heavy defeat at the BJP's hands in the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh followed by its complete decimation in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state.