MP Congress leader having close ties with Digvijaya Singh joins BJP

Guna, Feb 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sumer Singh, considered close to former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, joined the BJP in front of the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

During Digvijaya Singh’s tenure as the CM, Sumer Singh had been appointed as a member of the state Public Service Commission (PSC).

He is considered as a family member of Digvijaya Singh, Congress sources said.

Sumer Singh was also elected as the district panchayat president of Guna from Congress during the period 2010-15, the sources said.

Advertisment

Along with Sumer Singh, a number of his supporters including his son Dhananjay Singh, also joined the saffron party, they said.

The Congress members joined the BJP in the presence of Scindia, who switched to the saffron party in 2020, at the Guna Circuit House, the sources added.

In the recent MP assembly elections, the BJP registered a resounding victory, winning 163 of the 230 seats, while the grand old party, which was banking its hopes on anti-incumbency, was reduced to just 66. PTI COR MAS NR