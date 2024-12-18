MP Congress leaders gift Rs 5 lakh piggybank to kids of couple who committed suicide

Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) Congress leaders on Tuesday gifted Rs 5 lakh 'gullak' (piggybank) to the children of a couple who committed suicide after accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and some BJP members of harassment in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

They said the gesture was in keeping with sentiments of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, to whom these kids had gifted their piggybank when he visited the state as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, state Congress media department's chairman Mukesh Nayak and other party leaders reached Ashta town in Sehore district to meet the two kids of the deceased, businessman Manoj Parmar and his wife Neha. They presented the kids a piggybank of Rs 5 lakh.

Talking to reporters in Ashta town, Verma said "As per sentiments of respected Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has fulfilled its duty by gifting a piggybank to the children and will support them in their hour of crisis and grief. We will also take the responsibility of their education and other needs." He slammed the ruling BJP for doing politics on the issue instead of sympathizing with the children.

The couple's children had gifted their piggy bank to Gandhi during his foot march and were fondly called a "gullak team," said Congress leaders.

Manoj Parmar and his wife Neha were found hanging at their home in Ashta town on last Friday.

In a purported suicide note that surfaced on social media, Manoj Parmar alleged he was being harassed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP leaders. Parmar also urged Gandhi and other Congress leaders to take care of his two school-going children.

State minister Prahlad Singh Patel had rubbished the allegations that ED and BJP leaders harassed the couple.

According to the ED, its Bhopal zonal official had carried out searches on December 5 at four premises in Sehore and Indore districts in connection with the matter of Parmar and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The search covered the residential premises of the key persons who were the beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime or have actively aided or abetted such persons in a bank fraud case, the ED had said in a statement, claiming to have recovered incriminating documents.

As per the ED's statement, the agency launched an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Parmar and a senior branch manager of state-run bank PNB. PTI MAS RSY