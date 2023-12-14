MP: Congress legislature party asks Kharge to choose its leader

Bhopal, Dec 14 (PTI) The Congress legislature party (CLP) in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday passed a one-line resolution authorizing the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge to choose its head, who will become the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

"All the MLAs have passed a one-line resolution authorizing the party president to elect their leader. We still told them we will seek individual opinion on the issue and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and I met 61 legislators," Congress general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters.

"They also expressed their views on strengthening the party. We have told them to play an active role inside the Assembly as well as outside it and ensure all the promises made by the BJP during Assembly polls are fulfilled," Surjewala added.

The Congress will extend positive and constructive support to the BJP government for the development of Madhya Pradesh and will remind it of its duties whenever it is found wanting, he said.

Senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and former LoP Ajay Singh attended the meeting, while state unit chief Kamal Nath was not present since he is in his constituency Chhindawara, sources said.

In Assembly polls held on November 17, the BJP retained power in MP winning 163 seats in the 230-member House, while the Congress emerged victorious on 66 seats, down from the 114 it won in the 2018 edition. PTI MAS BNM BNM