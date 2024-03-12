MP: Congress' list of ten LS candidates includes Nakul Nath, three MLAs

Bhopal, Mar 12 (PTI) Congress on Tuesday announced candidates for ten out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, renominating MP Nakul Nath from his Chhindwara seat and offering tickets to three sitting MLAs among others.
The list included Bhander MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, Dindori MLA Omkar Singh Markam and Satna MLA Siddharth Kushwaha.
In 2019, the BJP had won 28 out of the 29 seats except Chhindwara where Nakul Nath, son of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, had won.
Congress has this time fielded former minister Kamleshwar Patel, who lost the assembly election from Sihawal in 2023, from Sidhi Lok Sabha seat. He would be facing the BJP's Rajesh Mishra, a new face.
MLA Phool Singh Baraiya will contest from Bhind (SC) Lok Sabha seat against sitting BJP MP Sandhya Rai.
Another Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha will contest from Satna Lok Sabha seat. Kushwaha defeated sitting MP and BJP candidate Ganesh Singh in the Satna assembly seat last year. The BJP has renominated Ganesh Singh from the Lok Sabha seat.
Congress MLA Omkar Singh Markam, also a former minister, has been fielded from Mandla (ST) seat. He will face sitting BJP MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.
Kulaste had unsuccessfully contested from Niwas seat in the 2023 assembly elections.
The Congress on Tuesday fielded new faces Pankaj Ahirwar from Tikamgarh (SC), Rajendra Malviya from Dewas (SC), Radheshyam Muvel from Dhar (ST) and Porlal Kharte from Khargone (ST). The party renominated Ramu Tekam, who lost the last Lok Sabha elections, from Betul (ST).
The BJP has announced candidates for all these seats except Dhar and Chhindwara. The saffron party has fielded Union minister Virendra Kumar from Tikamgarh, Mahendra Solanki from Dewas, Ganejdra Singh from Khargone and Durga Das Uikey from Betul.
Across the state, the BJP has yet not declared candidates for Chhindwara, Indore, Balaghat, Dhar and Ujjain.
Congress has yet to declare candidates on 18 seats. It has ceded Khajuraho constituency to the Samajwadi Party under a seat-sharing arrangement. PTI ADU MAS KRK