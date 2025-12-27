MP Congress’ media head resigns; party declines to accept it

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media chairman Mukesh Nayak on Saturday submitted his resignation, saying he wanted to make way for new leadership in the party.

However, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari declined to accept the resignation, asserting that “internal differences” would be resolved through dialogue, a party leader told PTI.

In his resignation letter, which surfaced on social media, Nayak said he was stepping aside to make way for new leadership in the Congress.

The former state minister is unhappy after one of his decisions was reportedly not accepted by the party’s state communication in-charge Abhay Tiwari.

Patwari has asked Nayak to continue in his role, the leader said.

Patwari did not respond to calls. Nayak’s mobile phone was switched off, and Tiwari also did not answer calls.