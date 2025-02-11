MP: Congress MLA accuses probationary IAS officer of misbehaviour

Mandla, Feb 11 (PTI) A Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district has lodged a police complaint against a probationary IAS officer, accusing him of misbehaving with his mother while chasing a fleeing JCB driver.

Ghughri police station in-charge Puja Baghel said Narayan Singh Patta, Bichhia MLA, on Saturday submitted a complaint against Sub Divisional Magistrate Aquib Khan.

Khan allegedly entered Patta's house while chasing a JCB driver suspected to be involved in illegal mining, beat up the driver, and also shoved and misbehaved with the MLA's mother, she said, citing the complaint.

No First Information Report has been registered yet and further steps will be taken after investigation, the official added.

Khan did not respond to calls seeking his reaction to the allegation.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari visited Mandla and demanded that district collector Somesh Mishra register an FIR against the official. The collector assured Patwari that action will be taken, sources said.