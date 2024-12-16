MP Congress MLAs demonstrate against fertiliser shortage

Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) Congress MLAs protested on Monday with empty sacks alleging the shortage of fertiliser for farmers on the Madhya Pradesh assembly premises on the first day of the winter session.

The demonstration followed after police foiled the Congress MLAs' bid to take out a tractor-trolley march from Shivaji Nagar to the assembly premises.

Opposition leader Umang Singhar, who led the protesters, said tractor-trolleys are associated with agriculturists but authorities stopped Congress MLAs.

"We decided to go to the assembly on tractor-trolleys to protest against the BJP government's failure to provide fertiliser to farmers," he told PTI.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Hemant Katare dubbed the government and police anti-farmers.

"When farmers tried to get fertiliser, they were cane charged. They are forced to commit suicide as they are not getting MSP on farm produce. This government is with capitalists," Katare told PTI.

He alleged farmers had to stand in queues at night braving the cold to get fertiliser.

Later, Congress MLAs marched towards the assembly premises holding empty sacks of fertiliser. They raised slogans against the state government at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Vidhan Bhavan.

Security personnel prevented the legislators from entering the House with empty sacks.

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav claimed the Minimum Support Price for soybeans remained stagnant for 12 years in Madhya Pradesh.

"While agriculturists are not getting fertiliser, it is being sold in the black market," he alleged. PTI ADU NSK