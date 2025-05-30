MP Congress MLA's kin abducted for 1.5 kg gold rescued; 2 relatives among 3 held

Raisen (MP), May 30 (PTI) A two-year-old boy closely related to Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Devendra Patel was rescued hours after he was kidnapped with police arresting three persons, including two kin of the kid who demanded 1.5 kg gold as ransom, an official said on Friday.

The child, the son of Yogendra Patel, MLA Patel's nephew, was kidnapped from his house in Raisen district on Thursday morning and rescued late in the night by police from Tamia town in Chhindwara district, around 200km away, he said.

The main accused, Arvind Patel, is related to the child as grandfather from parental side, said Raisen district Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Pandey.

"We constituted 11 police teams for tracing the child and based on clues, we zeroed in on Tamia in Chhindwara district from where the kidnapped boy was recovered from the house of Arvind Patel's friend," the SP said.

"After being rescued, the child was handed over to his family members," he said.

The kidnapping was planned by Arvind Patel, his relative Rakesh Patel and executed with a help of a third person. The trio demanded 1.5 kg gold as ransom from the family members of the child to free him, Pandey informed.

Cops have seized a van and a motorbike used in the kidnapping by the accused persons, who are being questioned, the official added.

The kid, Divyam Patel, mysteriously disappeared from his house in village Paloha under Begamganj tehsil, 80km from Raisen district headquarters, at around 11 am on Thursday.

Treating it as a case of kidnapping, police immediately launched a search for the child, his abductors in surrounding areas with the help of sniffer dogs and drones.

Devendra Patel is the MLA from Silwani in Raisen district. PTI COR MAS RSY