MP: Congress MLAs meet CM, allege bias in fund allocation

Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here and complained about `discrimination' in the allocation of development funds to their constituencies.

The delegation headed by Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar also demanded payment of minimum support price (MSP) as per the BJP government's earlier assurance, and raised the issue of discrimination against the minority communities.

"The way the Bharatiya Janata Party (government) has been discriminating in terms of development....We told (the CM) that MLAs are people's representatives and not of any party. You are the chief minister, you should follow `Rajdharma' (ruler's duty) and justice should be done to everyone," Singhar said after the meeting.

CM Yadav assured that he will review the department within seven days and take action, the Congress leader added.

He also submitted a letter to CM Yadav, alleging discrimination in the allocation of funds for development in the constituencies of Congress MLAs.

Rs five crore sanctioned earlier for their constituencies were not being provided, while the ruling party MLAs are being given up to Rs 15 crore for their areas, Singhar claimed, and appealed to the CM to bring uniformity in fund allocation.

CM Yadav said after the meeting that he heard out the Congress legislators' grievances, and expected positive cooperation from the Opposition.

"The MLAs, whether they are from the Congress or BJP, should prepare vision documents for their constituencies...(detailing) where they want to take their constituencies in terms of development in five years, and we will help all the MLAs equally in that endeavour," he said.

Singhar told reporters that he also raised the issue of atrocities against women, Dalits and tribals.

Congress MLAs also told the CM that bogus cases were being registered against members of the minority communities in the name of communalism and supporters of Opposition MLAs, he said.

They also demanded probe into the Jal Jeevan Mission under which tapped water is to be provided to every household, he said.

The Congress demanded MSP of Rs 2,700 per quintal for wheat and Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy as promised by the BJP in the elections, he added.

The law and order situation was also discussed, the leader of opposition said. PTI ADU KRK