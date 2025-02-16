MP: Congress MLAs seek appointment to meet PM Modi during Bhopal visit

Bhopal, Feb 16 (PTI) A delegation of Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to meet him during his visit to Bhopal to apprise him about the problems prevailing in the state.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly Umang Singhar on Sunday said that Congress legislators wanted to meet Modi during his visit on February 24.

Singhar, in a release, said Madhya Pradesh has been facing many "problems and chaos" over the last several years.

He said there is an urgent need to present people's concerns and issues related to development before the prime minister.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day global investors summit in the city on February 24. PTI ADU ARU