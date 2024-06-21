MP Congress protests against irregularities in NEET, scrapped UGC-NET

Bhopal: The Congress on Friday staged a demonstration here against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and the cancelled UGC-NET.

Corruption plagues every appointment in the BJP-led regime, alleged senior leader Digvijaya Singh who along with state Congress chief Jitu Patwari led the protest in the Roshanpura square.

National Testing Agency (NTA) chief Pradeep Kumar Joshi cancelled UGC-NET but he lied at every step in the case of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) where the future of lakhs of students is in danger, Singh alleged.

"Under BJP's rule, there is corruption in every official's appointment," the former chief minister claimed.

The government was playing with the future of lakhs of students, Singh and Patwari said.

NEET, the medical entrance examination, was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) was cancelled two days ago after inputs from the national anti-cyber-crime agency that the exam had been compromised.