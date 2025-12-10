MP Congress protests against minister, seeks her resignation after brother held in drugs case

Bhopal, Dec 10 (PTI) Congress workers staged a protest outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh minister Pratima Bagri on Wednesday, blackened her nameplate and demanded her resignation following the arrest of her brother for alleged ganja smuggling.

The police on Monday recovered packets of 46 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 9,22,680, from rice sacks stored in a tin shed in front of the house of Pankaj Singh Baghel, in Satna district.

Baghel allegedly claimed that Anil Bagri, Pratima Bagri's brother, and one Shailendra Singh had supplied him with the ganja, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Premlal Kurve earlier said.

Based on his information, Anil Bagri was also arrested, he said.

Pratima Bagri is the Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing in the MP government.

At around 7.30 am on Wednesday, a group of Congress workers, led by Bhopal District Youth Congress president Amit Khatri, arrived at her official residence in the highly secured 74 Bungalow area and blackened her nameplate.

The Congress workers raised slogans against the Mohan Yadav government and demanded Pratima Bagri's resignation.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot, removed the activists from there and brought the situation under control.

On Tuesday, Pratima Bagri distanced herself from her brother Anil Bagri, saying the government and the law are doing their job and anyone who does wrong will be punished.

She also said that the media often makes unverified connections, so it is essential to verify the facts first. PTI BNS MAS GK