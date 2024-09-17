MP: Congress protests at police stations for booking BJP leaders over anti-Rahul rant

Bhopal, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday staged protests demanding the registration of FIRs against certain leaders of BJP and its allies for using "intemperate" language against Rahul Gandhi.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari claimed despite the party leaders showing visual proof, police in Bhopal didn't register a case, which is a testimony to Gandhi's charge that the Constitution is in danger.

"We have direct evidence including videos but despite our insistence, police are not registering an FIR against BJP leaders," Patwari told reporters at TT Nagar police station.

Several Congress leaders and workers gathered at the police station insisting on the registration of cases against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Singh, and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad among others for allegedly using objectionable language against Gandhi.

Former ministers PC Sharma, Mukesh Nayak, Vijay Laxmi Sadho, Congress general secretary Rajiv Singh and media advisor to Patwari, KK Mishra, stayed put at the police station for two hours.

Finally, Congress leaders relented after submitting a complaint to the police and leaving with the acknowledgement receipt.

Gaikwad, an MLA belonging to Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, had announced an Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone chopping off the tongue of Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system. He was booked by police in Maharashtra on Monday.

Patwari alleged the spate of remarks against Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, was an attempt to spread anarchy in the country.

"If a person holding a Constitutional post gives such a statement, it reflects views of the entire Cabinet," he claimed and accused the police in Bhopal of acting like "BJP's mandal presidents".

Similar protests were held by the opposition party across MP demanding the registration of FIRs against leaders of the BJP and its allies. PTI MAS NSK