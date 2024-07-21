MP: Congress turncoat Rawat gets forest and environment portfolio

Bhopal, Jul 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday allocated the forest and environment portfolio to the newly inducted cabinet minister Ramniwas Rawat.

Rawat, a former Congress MLA, was sworn in as a cabinet minister on July 8.

A notification issued on Sunday said Rawat has been allocated the forest and environment portfolio.

Until now, cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chouhan headed the forest and environment ministry along with the tribal welfare department.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on July 8 with Rawat’s induction.

Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, quit the Congress and joined the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign on April 30.

Since joining the BJP at a poll rally, Rawat was hesitant to confirm his switch over to the ruling side. After taking oath, he said that he had resigned as a Congress MLA on July 5.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all the 29 seats in the state.