MP Congress unit requests Sonia Gandhi to represent state in Rajya Sabha

Bhopal, Feb 12 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress unit has appealed to former party chief Sonia Gandhi to represent the state in Rajya Sabha.

Advertisment

State unit president Jitu Patwari on Monday disclosed that senior leader Kamal Nath met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi recently and urged her to consider the party unit's demand.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress wants Soniaji to represent the state in Rajya Sabha. All senior leaders from the state and MLAs are unanimous on this demand, Patwari said in a statement.

"The Congress party in the state feels that the voice of people will be strengthened if Soniaji, who had declined the post of prime minister in the past, goes to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh," he stated.

Advertisment

Patwari also said the state unit will support Kamal Nath if he is interested in becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Five Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in Madhya Pradesh as the term of the incumbent members is expiring.

Out of these five seats, four are held by the ruling BJP and one by the opposition Congress.

Advertisment

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the BJP has 163 MLAs and the Congress 66.

Given its legislative strength, the Congress can win one RS seat from Madhya Pradesh.

The biennial Rajya Sabha polls will be held on February 27 for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents will end in April, as per the Election Commission. PTI MAS NSK