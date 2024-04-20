MP: Cong's Morena LS candidate's cousin escapes unhurt in firing during campaigning

Morena (MP), Apr 20 (PTI) The Congress' Morena Lok Sabha candidate Satyapal Sikarwar's cousin was allegedly assaulted and fired upon on Saturday while he was campaigning in a village here, a police official said.
As per Narendra Sikarwar's complaint, one Sonu Tomar and the latter's associate entered into an argument with him in Rura Barwai village in Ambah, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, after which he was fired upon, said additional superintendent of police Arvind Thakur.
"Narendra escaped unhurt. It is a case of old enmity. Sonu Tomar fired in the air as per our initial probe. He has cases against his name. Efforts are on to arrest him and his associate," the Additional SP said.
Meanwhile, in a video message, Congress candidate Satyapal Sikarwar accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating the attack on his cousin.
This allegation was refuted by the BJP's candidate from Morena Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar.
In a video message, he said, "The incident is unfortunate. The Congress is defaming the BJP. Villagers must maintain peace." PTI COR LAL BNM