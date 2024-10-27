MP Cong's new panel reflection of party's internal divisions, says MP CM

Indore, Oct 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress' new executive committee was a reflection of the opposition party's "internal divisions and embarrassment", Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

The Congress must dissolve this panel and bring on board "good people", he said, adding the party must learn to run the organisation in a new way and give chance to new blood.

Asked about the panel not having former chief minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, a former MP, Yadav said, "This executive committee is a reflection of the internal divisions and embarrassment of the Congress." The new panel under MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari has 177 members, comprising 17 vice presidents, 71 general secretaries, 16 members, 33 permanent invitees and 40 special invitees.

"I have never seen an executive committee in which the number of general secretaries is more than vice-presidents. Due to this kind of working, the Congress is heading towards downfall. They don't want to move with the times," Yadav said.

Yadav reiterated he wanted to see a strong opposition in the state. PTI HWP ADU BNM