MP constable tries to end life by consuming poison, hospitalised

Indore, Oct 20 (PTI) A police constable attempted suicide by consuming poison on Monday within the premises of a police office in Indore.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station SHO Sanjoo Kamle identified him as constable Brajaraj Singh Sikarwar, who is attached to rural Manpur police station.

"He consumed a poisonous substance in the compound of the old police control room. The constable took the extreme step following a recent accident involving one of his family members. He has been hospitalised," Kamle said.

An application letter was recovered from the constable and it is being investigated, Kamle added.