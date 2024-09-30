MP cooperative official held for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

Bhopal, Sep 30 (PTI) The Special Establishment Police of Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta on Monday nabbed a Cooperative Department senior official when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, an official said.

He said Vinod Kumar Singh, joint commissioner and joint registrar of the Cooperative Department, had allegedly demanded a Rs 5 lakh bribe to act on a complaint of irregularities in Vishal Sagar Housing Construction Society in Bhopal.

Singh was held when he was accepting Rs 2 lakh at MANIT Square in Bhopal, the official said, adding that appropriate legal steps are being taken. PTI ADU NSK