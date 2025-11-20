MP cop killed in encounter with Naxals cremated with state honour

Narsinghpur (MP), Nov 21 (PTI) The mortal remains of police inspector Ashish Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with Naxalites, were cremated with full state honours at his native village in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleague Prahlad Patel shouldered the bier during the funeral procession in Bohani village.

Sharma died in an encounter with Naxalites along the Chhattisgarh-MP border on Wednesday morning. He was part of the MP police's Hawk Force, an elite anti-Naxal unit.

Yadav announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the deceased cop's family and declared that Sharma's younger brother would be appointed as a sub-inspector after relaxing all eligibility norms.

He said that a park and a stadium would be built in the village in the slain officer's name.

Sharma's mortal remains reached Bohani in the afternoon, where a guard of honour was accorded to him before the funeral procession moved towards the cremation ground. Villagers showered flowers from rooftops on the passing cortege.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also paid tributes to the slain officer.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in Balaghat before the body was brought home. More than 5,000 people joined the final procession.

The MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra police launched a joint operation after inputs indicated the presence of Naxalites near Bortalav area in the border region of the three states, police said.

Sharma sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added. PTI LAL ARU