MP: Cop sacked for shooting at senior inside police station; victim stable

Rewa, Jul 28 (PTI) A sub-inspector who was arrested for allegedly shooting at and injuring his senior inside the Civil Lines police station in Rewa city of Madhya Pradesh was dismissed from service on Friday, an official said.

PSI B R Singh (52) allegedly fired a bullet into the chest of the police station in-charge Inspector Hitendra Nath Sharma (40) on Thursday afternoon. Surgeons later pulled out the bullet that had got lodged in Sharma’s left lung.

“On my recommendation, Deputy Inspector General of Rewa Zone Mithilesh Shukla suspended Singh from service,” Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told PTI over the phone.

The SP said Sharma’s health is stable.

“After arresting the accused and charging him with attempt to murder, we are grilling him,” said SP Singh.

Asked about a police official’s claims that PSI Singh was drunk at the time, the SP said the cop’s medical examination report is not out yet.

“We are going to produce the accused in court today,” he said.

Singh, who was locked in Sharma’s chamber after the shooting, was arrested with two pistols and 18 rounds on Thursday night, an official said. “One is his service firearm and the other is his personal licensed one,” he said.

“After firing at Sharma, the accused fired three rounds (randomly),” the official said.

A policeman, who did not wish to be identified, said on Thursday that Singh, before firing at Sharma, spoke something about the inspector getting him shifted to the “police line” (terminology for off-field duty, generally a form of punishment).

The written order of Singh being transferred to the police line had not come in though he was verbally informed, the policeman said on condition of anonymity.

The official claimed Singh resented taking orders from Sharma, adding that on Thursday the PSI had come to work after four days and straightaway entered the inspector’s chamber. PTI COR LAL NR