MP cop suspended for hitting farmers lined up for fertilisers in Bhind; video goes viral

Bhind, Sep 8 (PTI) A police head constable was suspended in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh after he "lathi charged" farmers standing in queue for fertilisers on Monday, a video of which went viral on social media, an official said.

The incident, which took place in Lahar area here, left three farmers injured, the official said.

"A video has gone viral on social media in which Head Constable Ramraj Singh Gurjar posted at Lahar police station is seen using force, which prima facie is against the rules and is indicative of tarnishing the image of the police. Gurjar has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to Police Line," an order issued by the Bhind Superintendent of Police said.

Eyewitnesses said 300 farmers were standing in proper line for fertilisers when Gurjar suddenly started raining lathi blows without any provocation.

Farmers had started reaching the fertiliser distribution centre of a cooperative society from 3am as it was closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, they added.

"Due to the huge crowd at the centre in Lahar, the administration had deployed personnel. When token distribution started at 11 am, the farmers had queued up in an orderly manner. Gurjar suddenly started hitting farmers while asking them to sit on the ground. Three farmers suffered injuries," another official said.