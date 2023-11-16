MP: Cop, watchman on Assembly poll duty die from chest pain, woman treated for asthma attack

Betul, Nov 16 (PTI) Two persons, including a Punjab police constable, deployed for poll duty in Madhya Pradesh died on Thursday and one woman had to be hospitalised after she collapsed following an asthma attack, officials said.

Bhimrao (55), employed as a watchman with the MP Public Health Engineering Department and posted on poll duty at booth number 123 at a girls' school in Betul, experienced chest pain and died during treatment at a nearby hospital, Multai Sub Divisional Magistrate Trupti Pateria told reporters.

General Singh (53), a senior constable of Punjab police posted on election duty in Digora police station limits in Tikamgarh, died during the day after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told PTI.

"After complaining of chest pain, he was first taken to the district hospital and then Jhansi Medical College for advanced treatment. He died in the afternoon today," the SP said.

Another official said 42-year-old Ranjita Dongra collapsed due to an asthma attack when she was about to leave for Badnagar, in Ujjain, after collecting voting related material.

"She was taken to a hospital and is now fine," the official informed.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on Friday, while votes will be counted on December 3.

Meanwhile, election personnel have started arriving at the 64,523 polling booths across the state, officials said.

These personnel have been connected with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and their activities are being monitored by the MP Chief Electoral Officer's office, they added. PTI CORS LAL NP BNM BNM