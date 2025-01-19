MP: Cops begin probe into Jan 12 house fire that killed 10 dogs

Jabalpur, Jan 19 (PTI) Police have registered a case and begun a probe after 10 dogs were found charred to death in a house last week in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

Animals lovers have said the dogs were murdered and asked police to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible.

A fire broke out in a house in Sanjeevani Nagar police station limits on January 12, killing 10 dogs, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told PTI.

"A dog lover named Kajal Kundu had kept these animals there while she was living elsewhere. After the fire was doused, the dogs were rushed to a veterinary hospital where they were declared dead. Post mortem was also carried out," Sharma said.

"An animal welfare organisation submitted a complaint, after which a case was registered at Sanjeevani Nagar police station. Statements of various persons are being recorded and further action will follow as per the findings of the probe," the additional SP informed.

State Animal Lover Group functionary Sneha Jyotishi told PTI that she has written to former Union minister Maneka Gandhi, who is the founder of People for Animals.

"Besides dogs, there were some birds in the house at the time of the fire. We have complained at Sanjeevani Nagar police station and want the culprits caught as soon as possible. The dogs were intentionally burnt and murdered," Jyotishi said. PTI ADU BNM