MP cops bust Mephedrone factory in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; two held

Agar-Malwa (MP), Jan 28 (PTI) A police team from Agar Malwa in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday busted a Mephedrone factory operated from a house in neighbouring Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, arresting two persons and seizing drugs and goods worth nearly Rs 5 crore, a police officer said.

Mephedrone, also known as MD and Meow-Meow, is a narcotic substance manufactured chemically.

Agar Malwa Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh told reporters that the accused arrested from Ghatakhedi village in the Dag police station area of Jhalawar have been identified as Shaheer Khan (46) and Munavvar Khan alias Raja (40).

He said that on January 20, a smuggler named Faizan Abdul Mannan was arrested in Agar-Malwa district with 330 grams of Mephedrone. The investigation found that the drug was being supplied through Tahir Khan, a resident of Jhalawar district.

Singh said that a team of approximately 80 members of the Agar-Malwa Police, in coordination with their counterparts in Rajasthan, raided Khan's house in Ghatakhedi village.

"To mislead law enforcement agencies, the house was locked from the outside, while a mephedrone factory was being operated inside. Khan was not found at the time of the raid, and a search is underway for him," the police officer said.

The seized goods included about 2 kg of Mephedrone, one kg of smack, about 2 kgs of the crystalline chemical ketamine, 25 banned injections used for drug abuse, about five kgs of sodium carbonate, seven kgs of ammonium nitrate, machines used to manufacture the drug, a loaded gun and an airgun.

A detailed investigation is underway. PTI COR HWP MAS NSK