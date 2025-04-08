MP cops get Rs 50,000 reward from Bihar Police for arresting Bishnoi gang member

Indore, Apr 8 (PTI) The Bihar Police has handed a Rs 50,000 reward to a team of Madhya Pradesh Police for arresting Bhupendra Singh, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in Indore four months ago, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said that Bihar's Gopalganj Police had last year announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the arrest of Singh in connection with the illegal supply of modern technology foreign Glock pistols.

"Singh and his two associates were caught by Lasudiya police of Indore on December 1, 2024, with illegal weapons. Bihar Police has rewarded the team with Rs 50,000," he said.

When he was lodged in Faridkot jail in an opium case in 2017, Singh met Bishnoi and joined his gang. He was involved in illegal extortion and other crimes, another police officer said.

Indore Police had arrested Singh and his two associates, Aadesh Chaudhary and Deepak Singh Rawat, four months ago after intercepting a car on the bypass road in the Lasudiya police station area. Three illegal pistols and six cartridges were seized.

According to the officer, the three accused were roaming in a car on Indore's bypass road with the intention of hijacking a truck carrying liquor from Rajasthan. PTI HWP ADU NSK