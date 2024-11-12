MP cops help Russian woman get back her passport

Gwalior (MP), Nov 12 (PTI) Police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior have helped a Russian woman, who had come to the city following a job offer, get her passport back.

Advertisment

A Delhi-based man brought the 35-year-old woman to Gwalior about three weeks ago, telling her that he had a job for her, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hina Khan on Tuesday.

When the woman refused the job offered to her, the man left for Delhi with her passport.

The woman then approached the police with the help of a local citizen and conveyed her grievance through a translator, CSP Khan said.

Advertisment

The police tracked down the man in Delhi and recovered her passport, the official said.

The woman, who possesses a valid visa for India, did not want to take any further action and police would help her return to her friend in Delhi, Khan said. PTI COR ADU KRK