MP cops probing social media handle for cryptic post on ordnance factory blast

Jabalpur, Oct 27 (PTI) Police on Sunday launched an investigation into a social media handle hailing Pakistan, accompanied by a video of Khamaria area where a blast occurred in the ordnance factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district six days ago, an official said.

Advertisment

The probe will focus on the place or the country of origin the X (formerly Twitter) handle, the relevance of the message, and four lines written in English in connection with the Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) explosion on October 22 that left two persons dead and 15 others injured.

The official said OFK management's preliminary probe has ruled out outside hand and set up a high-level inquiry into the incident.

"An investigation is on into possible connection of a social media post on X handle named 'Pakistan Zindabad' carrying video of Khamaria area where a blast occurred in Ordnance Factory Khamaria," Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Verma told PTI.

Advertisment

Police are trying to interpret the message written in English in the post, he added.

"I speak. It was a pleasure to visit Khamaria Ordnance factory Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Thank you for the hospitality. I have spoken the wisdom is yours," the X handle tweeted.

Verma said the ordnance factory management has set up a high-level inquiry into the blast.

Advertisment

"According to the OFK management's preliminary inquiry, no outside hand into the missile blast has been found," the police officer said.

The factory's general manager M N Haldar had said the explosion occurred during the "boil out" process of a Russian missile. "It was a regular process, being carried out on a daily basis," he added. PTI COR LAL NSK