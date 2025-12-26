MP cops use drones to uncover clandestine cannabis cultivation in Neemuch's wheat, mustard fields

Neemuch, Dec 26 (PTI) Police used drones to uncover illegal cannabis cultivation in wheat and mustard fields in remote mountainous areas in Madhya Pradesh's border district of Neemuch, an official said on Friday.

Approximately 33,000 green cannabis plants, weighing 7.65 quintals, were seized in three separate drone-assisted raids over the past 21 days in remote mountainous areas under Kukdeshwar police station limits, Superintendent of Police Ankit Kumar Jaiswal told PTI.

"These cannabis plants were cultivated in wheat and mustard fields. We are using informants and drone technology to uncover illegal cannabis cultivation in remote mountainous areas," he said.

"In Neemuch, stone walls are traditionally built around fields. Therefore, it is difficult to detect cannabis cultivation by simple observation from the outside. Individuals involved in illegal cannabis cultivation are being identified and appropriate legal action is being taken against them," he added.

Neemuch district, bordering Rajasthan, is known nationally for opium cultivation. Cases of drug storage, trade, and smuggling are frequently reported here.