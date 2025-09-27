MP: Couple commit suicide by jumping into dam after leaving 2-year-old child by the road

Betul, Sep 27 (PTI) A couple ended their lives by jumping into a dam in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Saturday after leaving their two-year-old son by the roadside, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Bukakhedi dam, around 70 km from the district headquarters, Multai police station in-charge Devkaran Deheria said.

"Shubham Kardate (25) and his wife Roshni (24) had a love marriage four years ago. Initial probe suggests there were frequent family disputes, which may have driven the couple to take the extreme step. This morning, Roshni left home with the child after a quarrel. Shubham followed her, and both reached Bukakhedi dam," he said.

"Shubham then called his maternal uncle, Munna Parihar of Hatanapur, and asked him to come to the dam to take the child. No sooner had Parihar arrived on his motorcycle, the couple jumped into the dam together. Parihar took the child in his care and informed us," Deheria added.

A State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team retrieved the bodies after two hours, the official said, adding a case has been registered and further probe was underway. PTI COR LAL BNM