MP court acquits man accused of raping live-in partner; takes note of 'agreement' between them

Indore, May 8 (PTI) The Indore district court in Madhya Pradesh has acquitted a 34-year-old married man accused of raping his live-in partner, forcing her for an abortion and threatening to kill her, a prosecution officer said on Wednesday.

In the April 25 judgement, the court noted there was an agreement under which the 29-year-old woman had consented to an arrangement whereby the man would stay for seven days alternately with her and his wife.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the man at the city's Bhawarkuan police station on July 27, 2021 for allegedly raping her repeatedly under the pretext of marriage, forcing her to have an abortion and threatening to kill her, the official said.

The man was arrested on August 15, 2021. He spent 200 days in jail before being released on bail on March 2, 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Jaideep Singh, after considering the facts and evidence, acquitted the man of charges under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape of a woman), section 313 (abortion of a woman without her consent) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The court in its judgement underlined that the woman entered into an agreement with the man on June 15, 2021 wherein it was clearly stated he was already married and would live with her and his wife alternately for a week.

It was also stated in the agreement that the woman and the man were in a relationship for the previous two years.

The judge said it is clear from the agreement that the woman and the man were in a live-in relationship. Their physical relations were consensual and the man was already married and not in a position to marry her, the court noted.

The court acquitted the man of the charges, saying, "In such circumstances, this man cannot be held guilty of rape and forced abortion. As far as the threat to kill (the complainant woman) is concerned, there is no credible evidence on record in this regard." PTI HWP ADU GK