MP court awards death sentence to man for rape and murder of five-year-old girl

Narmadapuram, Sep 4 (PTI) A court in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to death for rape and murder of a five-year-old girl.

Sohagpur Second Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Kumar Choubey convicted Kishan aka Chhinu Machhiya under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, district prosecution officer Rajkumar Nema stated in a press release.

Citing verses from the Ramcharit Manas, the judge observed that "rape of every innocent girl is a rarest of rare incident and a case of rape and murder cannot be considered normal in any way." The girl went missing from home on December 25, 2021. The body was found later on the roof, and probe revealed that she had been subjected to unnatural sex before being strangulated.

Her elder brother informed police that Machhiya had come to the roof when they were playing. Machhiya forced the boy to leave, he told police.

DNA profile of the accused also matched with samples collected from the spot.