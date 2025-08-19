MP: Court seeks bond from former air hostess as mother-in-law alleges domestic violence

Indore, Aug 19 (PTI) A court here has ordered a former air hostess to sign a bond to the effect that she will not subject her mother-in-law to domestic violence.

The elderly woman has moved the court of judicial magistrate (first class) under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005.

The daughter-in-law forcibly entered her house on the evening of August 6, pushed and abused her, and locked the main door, she said in the complaint.

In an interim order passed on August 13, the court said prima facie the younger woman had committed domestic violence.

She did not appear before the court, either personally or through a lawyer, during the hearing.

In the ex-parte order, the court asked her to submit a bond, undertaking not to commit domestic violence against her mother-in-law.

Till she appears before the court, she will not contact her mother-in-law in any way, the order added.

Advocate Ashish S Sharma, the complainant's lawyer, told PTI on Tuesday that her son and the daughter-in-law did not get along and are living separately.

The daughter-in-law worked as an air hostess and had a love marriage with his client's photographer son in 2020, he said. PTI HWP MAS KRK