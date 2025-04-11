MP court sentences man to death for raping and murdering 6-year-old girl

Narmadapuram (MP), Apr 11 (PTI) A court in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh on Friday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a six-year-old girl.

In January, Ajay Dhurve (30) had abducted the girl, raped and murdered her in a forested patch and thrown the body in a canal.

Narmadapuram's Seoni and Malwa Additional Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan awarded capital punishment to Dhurve after taking on record oral and documentary evidence, including a DNA report. It also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 and directed Dhurve to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim's parents.

He was convicted within 88 days of the crime being perpetrated.

Judge Khan recited a poem referencing Delhi's Nirbhaya case on justice for women victims while convicting Dhurve.