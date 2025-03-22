MP: ‘Crorepati’ ex-constable of transport department booked for hiding facts to get job

Gwalior (MP), Mar 22 (PTI) An ex-constable of the Madhya Pradesh transport department who was recently arrested for allegedly amassing crores of rupees has been booked for making false claims to get the job on compassionate grounds, police said on Saturday.

Saurabh Sharma had hit the national headlines last year after the Lokayukta and Income Tax Department unearthed huge assets from his residence.

Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma said they took action after the transport department complained that Saurabh Sharma and his mother Uma Sharma had lied in an affidavit.

The mother and son had furnished the affidavit when Saurabh Sharma got the job in the department on compassionate grounds in 2015 after the death of his father, who was a government doctor.

They had claimed that no member of their family held a government job, hiding the fact that Saurabh’s elder brother was an employee of the Chhattisgarh government, the official said.

A case has been registered in Sirol police station against Saurabh and his mother for cheating and making a false statement on oath to a public servant, he said.

Sharma worked in the transport department as a constable from 2015 till his voluntary retirement in 2023.

Last December, the Lokayukta police had seized assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash and precious metals, after raiding premises linked to him at different locations.

Separately, the I-T department seized more than Rs 10 crore in cash and over 50 kg of gold from a car on the outskirts of Bhopal. This was also linked to Sharma’s case. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate also raided Sharma’s premises. PTI COR ADU NR