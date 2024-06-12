MP: CRPF jawan killed in J-K terrorist encounter to be cremated on June 13

Chhindwara: CRPF jawan Kabir Dass, who sacrificed his life while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region, had rejoined duty only eight days back after completing his leave, his family members in Madhya Pradesh said on Wednesday.

Dass's mortal remains will be brought to his native village, Pulpul Doh, under Bichhua tehsil in Chhindwara district on Thursday for cremation, family sources told reporters.

"Kabir Dass got married four years ago. He resumed duty only eight days back," a family member said.

In the early hours in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village near the International Border, Dass was critically injured when a terrorist attempted to break the security forces' cordon by firing indiscriminately. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Dass succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, officials said.

The intense gunfight erupted after joint security forces, comprising the police, Army, and CRPF, cornered the terrorist holed up in the border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Kamal Nath, Manipur Governor Ansuiya Uikey, Chhindwara MP Vivek Bunty Sahu, and former MP Nakul Nath, among others, expressed their grief over the martyrdom of the CRPF jawan.

Chouhan spoke with Chhindwara BJP president Sheshrao Yadav over the phone and instructed him to ensure that the bereaved family receives all necessary assistance.

Chhindwara MP Sahu visited the bereaved family members to console them.