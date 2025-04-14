MP: Days after Hanuman Jayanti unrest, cops stop right-wing activists from reaching sensitive area

Guna (MP), Apr 14 (PTI) Police on Monday foiled an attempt by right-wing activists to gather near a mosque in Colonelganj area of Guna, which had been the site of a clash between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession three days earlier.

A police officer stated that CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify those involved in the incident.

The trouble began earlier in the day when some right-wing activists assembled at Hanuman Chowk and raised slogans demanding strict action against individuals accused of pelting stones on Saturday.

While some activists proceeded to the district collector's office to submit a memorandum, others attempted to move towards the Colonelganj area, prompting the police to use a mild cane charge to disperse them.

In a related incident, a 75-year-old woman named Fatima and her daughter-in-law reported to the media on Monday that some masked men had broken into their home in Colonelganj on Sunday night and fled with the motor of their cooler.

Guna Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sinha informed PTI that CCTV footage is being analysed to locate the individuals responsible for stealing the cooler motor and to identify those who tried to approach Colonelganj earlier in the day.

Sinha added that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisations had assured authorities they would conduct their procession to the district collector's office peacefully.

A dispute during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday resulted in stone-pelting between two groups. The situation was quickly brought under control by the police.

Sinha said 17 individuals involved in the unrest have been arrested, and the situation in Colonelganj is currently under control. PTI COR LAL NSK