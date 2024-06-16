MP: Decomposed bodies of two men, one woman found near temple in Maihar

Satna, Jun 16 (PTI) Three decomposed bodies of unidentified persons were found on Sunday in the holy town of Maihar in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, a police official said.

The bodies of a woman and two men were found in the thicket behind the renowned Sharda Devi Temple, Maihar City Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pathak told reporters.

"The woman's body was found lying on the ground, while the two men were found hanging. A woman found the bodies and alerted police around 5pm. A forensic team is at the scene to probe the case. The bodies are badly decomposed and the death may have taken place 5-6 months ago," he said. PTI COR LAL BNM