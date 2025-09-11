MP: Delhi police arrest man from Rajgarh over terror module linked to Pakistan

Rajgarh, Sep 11 (PTI) The Delhi police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district in connection with a terror module busted by them and taken him to the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

Kamran Qureshi was taken into custody from Shaheed Colony in Biaora town on Wednesday evening, the police official said.

He is among the five suspected operatives who were picked up after raids across multiple states.

Qureshi was produced in a local court from where the Delhi police took his transit remand, Biaora Sub Divisional Officer of Police Prakash Sharma told PTI over the phone.

“The Delhi police wrote to us and Qureshi’s family before taking him into custody," the official said.

He said the suspect worked as a “clerk” of an advocate. Qureshi’s family runs a denting and painting shop in the town, the official added.

The five suspects, radicalised through social media by a Pakistan-based handler, were allegedly planning to acquire land, declare it a ‘Khilafat zone’ and wage ‘jihad’ in India, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah told reporters in Delhi on Thursday.

He said the suspects were being guided to spread the idea of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ (raid of India) and initiate violent activities.

The other arrested persons have been identified as Ashar Danish alias Ashrar Qureshi (23), an English honours graduate from Ranchi; Aftab Qureshi and Sufiyan Abubakar, both from Mumbai; and Mohammad Huzaifa from Telangana.

The Delhi police official said significant recoveries were made from the suspects’ hideouts. The probe team found sulfur powder, sodium bicarbonate, ball bearings, gas masks, electrical wires, fuse points, cartridges and other components used in making IEDs from the raided locations. The electronic devices seized are being analysed by central agencies, the official said.

“During the operation, we detained 11 people, who are being questioned. Of this, five people have already been arrested,” he added. PTI LAL NR