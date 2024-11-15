MP: Deputy collector from Bhopal faces rape allegations, case registered

Rajgarh: Police have registered a case against a deputy collector from Bhopal after a woman government staffer accused him of repeatedly raping her on the pretext of marrying her, an official said on Friday.

Accused Rajesh Sorte (47) allegedly got into a relationship with the complainant when he was the tehsildar in Pachore of Rajgarh district in 2022. Since then, he allegedly sexually assaulted her at different locations, the official said, quoting the woman’s complaint.

The Pachore police on Thursday booked Sorte for rape under the Indian Penal Code since the alleged crime was committed in 2022, before the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sarangpur Sub Divisional Officer of Police Arvind Singh told PTI.

He said the complainant had shared a video to back her claim.

“We have formed a special team to arrest Sorte,” the official said.

The woman had approached Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra with her complaint against Sorte. The SP then passed it to inspector Akhilesh Verma from Pachor police station for a probe.