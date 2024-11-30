MP DGP retires from service; farewell parade commanded by IPS officer daughter

Bhopal, Nov 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena retired from service on Saturday, the farewell parade's standout feature being that it was commanded by his daughter and IPS officer Sonakshi Saxena.

Advertisment

It was probably the first time something like this was happening anywhere in the country, officials claimed.

"The parade was held at the Motilal Nehru Police Stadium here. Sonakshi Saxena is a 2020 batch Indian Police Officer and is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in Bhopal. Her father was part of the 1987 IPS batch," an official said.

The state's top police post is now occupied by 1988 batch IPS officer Kailash Makwana. PTI LAL BNM