MP doctors strike work to protest rape-murder of medico and vandalism at Kolkata hospital

Bhopal, Aug 16 (PTI) Hundreds of resident doctors struck work on Friday at government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medico and vandalism at a health facility in Kolkata, hitting medical services across the state.

Doctor associations said striking physicians stayed away from attending outpatient department (OPD) and elective operation theatre (OT) services, but they excluded emergency and ICU functions from the purview of their protest.

In the wake of the strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), patients were left unattended at several hospitals in the state.

The doctors are protesting the rape and brutal murder of a young woman medico on August 9 in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and vandalism in the early hours of Independence Day at the West Bengal government-run facility.

"On 13th August, the Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal police to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while expressing displeasure with the investigation carried out so far. They (HC) also flagged the possibility of destruction of evidence if the state police continued with the investigation," the IMA said in a statement.

The apex body of medical professionals deplored the vandalism at the Kolkata hospital.

"On 15th August, the hospital was vandalised by a large crowd which destroyed various sections of the hospital, including the area where the victim was found. The medical students who were on protest were attacked well," said the statement.

"We strongly deplore the hooliganism unleashed on protesting medical students at Kolkata. We won't sit quite now," IMA (MP branch) secretary Dr Pushpraj Bhatele told PTI over the phone from Jabalpur.

"Nearly 25,000 doctors are connected to our association and are working in central, state government, semi-government and private hospitals in the state. Our 12,500 members and 12,500 affiliate student members are on strike," he added.

Junior Doctors Association (JUDA)'s Bhopal unit president Sanket Site said around 12,000 colleagues of his were on the indefinite strike at government hospitals with medical colleges.

Site said the strike started at 8 am, but "we are attending emergency calls after 2 pm".

As part of the strike, resident doctors have suspend their academic activities, OPDs, ward and elective OT services. However, they are attending emergency services, OT, important procedures and ICU duties, AIIMS Bhopal Resident Doctors said in a separate statement.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who handles health and medical education portfolios, couldn't be contacted for comments on the strike despite multiple attempts.